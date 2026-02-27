Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM) Short Interest Down 53.0% in February

Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,341 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 29th total of 26,258 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Epsium Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Epsium Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsium Enterprise during the third quarter worth $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epsium Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Epsium Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Epsium Enterprise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Epsium Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Epsium Enterprise Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:EPSM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735. Epsium Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

About Epsium Enterprise

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK. Mr. Son I Tam, our CEO, Chairman, principal shareholder, and the founder of Epsium and Luz directly holds (i) 89.996% ownership interest in Epsium, (ii) 19% interest in Epsium HK, and (iii) 20% ownership interest in Luz.

