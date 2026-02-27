Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 920314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tamarack Valley Energy this week:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of C$304.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

