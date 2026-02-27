BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 10.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.7490. 2,803,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,386,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The biotechnology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $163.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.32 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Key BioCryst Pharmaceuticals News
Here are the key news stories impacting BioCryst Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — GAAP EPS $1.12 vs. consensus ~$0.07 and quarterly revenue well above estimates, showing a large YoY revenue increase; the conference call and slide deck underscore improved profitability. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year commercial performance — ORLADEYO® net revenue for FY2025 reported at $601.8M (up ~38% y/y), providing clear top-line strength and supporting improved guidance/positioning. BioCryst Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Astria acquisition strengthens HAE franchise and company guidance — management highlighted the deal as strategic for HAE growth, which supports medium?term revenue runway. BioCryst Boosts HAE Franchise With Astria Acquisition, Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive — consensus rating reported as “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand in the shares as coverage highlights the company’s improved fundamentals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is weighing valuation after the recent rebound — some pieces debate whether the stock still offers value following the run-up, so investor focus may turn to forward guidance and execution. Are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Offering Value After Recent Price Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and materials — earnings snapshot and the full earnings presentation are available for investors who want the details behind the beat and margin dynamics. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears inconsistent in recent reports (figures showing zero/NaN), so watch for clarified short-position reporting — meaningful shorting could add volatility but current public metrics are unclear.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on BCRX
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 91,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $646,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 416,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,679.20. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,965. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 640,704 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.70 and a beta of 0.83.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small?molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure?based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.
The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.