Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,251 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 29th total of 141,876 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Air New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited is the state-owned flag carrier of New Zealand, headquartered in Auckland. The airline traces its roots back to Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), which began operations in 1940. It was rebranded as Air New Zealand in 1965 and has since grown into one of the nation’s leading providers of air transport services. The New Zealand government holds a majority stake in the company, which plays a critical role in connecting the country to international markets and supporting tourism and trade.

Air New Zealand operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international routes.

