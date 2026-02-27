Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 29th total of 147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $102.35 on Friday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leading integrated copper producer and recycler. Founded in 1866 as Norddeutsche Affinerie, the company has evolved into a global multi?metal provider, focusing on the smelting, refining and recycling of copper concentrates and copper scrap. Aurubis serves as a key supplier of high?purity copper products to industries such as electrical engineering, construction, automotive and electronics.

The company’s core activities encompass primary copper production from mined concentrates and secondary production from recycled materials.

