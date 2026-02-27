Head to Head Comparison: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMS Energy and OGE Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $8.54 billion 2.76 $1.07 billion $3.53 21.82 OGE Energy $3.26 billion 3.07 $470.70 million $2.31 21.01

Dividends

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CMS Energy pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 12.54% 12.09% 2.87% OGE Energy 14.44% 9.89% 3.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CMS Energy and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 6 8 0 2.57 OGE Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50

CMS Energy currently has a consensus price target of $79.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $47.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given CMS Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Risk & Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMS Energy beats OGE Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

