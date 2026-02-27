McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $334.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $336.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.