Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,053 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Forge First Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.7%

FIX stock opened at $1,440.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Key Headlines Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year?end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data?center and new construction demand, supporting near?term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Comfort Systems: Strong Earnings and the Case for a Split

Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year?end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data?center and new construction demand, supporting near?term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong?buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Zacks Research

Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong?buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high?growth infrastructure/data?center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Seeking Alpha: Infrastructure Superstar

Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high?growth infrastructure/data?center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. 247WallSt mention

Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit?taking or create short?term selling pressure. Brian E. Lane Form 4

Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit?taking or create short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sales and media coverage of insider exits — other directors (Pablo Mercado, Constance Skidmore) also trimmed positions; media noted insiders selling after record results, which may reinforce concerns about peak expectations. Yahoo Finance: Insiders Sell After Record Results

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $37,445,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.