R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,825 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of R Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

