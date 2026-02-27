Hikari Tsushin Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hikari Tsushin Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre?market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P?500 futures and select big?cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short?term inflows into broad?market ETFs. TipRanks 2/26

Pre?market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P?500 futures and select big?cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short?term inflows into broad?market ETFs. Positive Sentiment: Similar pre?market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI?sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P?tracking funds like VOO. TipRanks 2/25

Similar pre?market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI?sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P?tracking funds like VOO. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short?term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad?market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. FXEmpire forecast

Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short?term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad?market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on the long?term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low?cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Yahoo — S&P and Chill

Investor debate on the long?term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low?cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low?cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Yahoo — VFIAX Yahoo — VFINX

Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low?cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Negative Sentiment: A prominent write?up flags VOO’s low distribution yield (~1.1%) and warns retirees that the ETF may not meet income needs — such narratives can drive rotation into higher?yield products (bonds, dividend ETFs) and pressure VOO flows if income demand rises. 247WallSt — Yield Worries

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $633.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

