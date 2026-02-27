SM Energy Company (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a 10.0% increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of SM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.40 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in SM Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

