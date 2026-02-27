STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on February 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2451 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes. The fund employs an option spread strategy to potentially increase the funds returns TUGN was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

