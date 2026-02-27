STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on February 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2451 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.05.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
