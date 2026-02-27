Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (GENT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 27th

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

GENT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.04. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (GENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed basket of taxable, intermediate-term fixed income instruments with investment grade rating. It seeks total return and current income from both US and foreign securities. GENT was launched on May 10, 2024 and is issued by Genter Capital.

