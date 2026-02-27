Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (GENT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 27th

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance
GENT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.04. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Company Profile
