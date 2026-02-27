Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Altria Group worth $221,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4%

Altria Group stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.16%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

