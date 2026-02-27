Marsh (MRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on May 15th

Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Marsh Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Marsh stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh has a 52-week low of $170.37 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Marsh’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90/share (record Apr 9, payable May 15; ex-div Apr 9) implying a ~2.0% yield — supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Read More.

Marsh hired a data-center legal veteran to lead contract strategy as the industry scales toward a large build-out (~$7tn cited) — this strengthens the firm's capabilities in a high-growth, specialty-insurance segment and could support revenue growth in commercial lines. Read More.

Appointed former Schroders CEO Peter Harrison to the board — adds senior asset-management and governance experience, which can bolster investor confidence in strategic oversight. Read More.

Report: Morgan Sindall's chair has taken a new non-executive role at Marsh & McLennan — another board-level hire; generally neutral but supportive of governance depth. Read More.

Several sports articles in your feed concern MLB outfielder Brandon Marsh (Phillies) and his spring-training hand issue; these stories are unrelated to Marsh & McLennan (MRSH) and are unlikely to affect the stock. Links for reference: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Marsh is a global insurance broker and risk advisor that helps organizations assess, manage and transfer a broad range of risks. The firm provides insurance placement and broking services for commercial and public-sector clients as well as specialty solutions for families and high-net-worth individuals. Its work focuses on identifying exposures, designing risk-transfer strategies and securing coverage from insurers and reinsurers to protect clients’ assets and operations.

Services offered by Marsh include commercial property and casualty broking, cyber and professional-liability placement, employee benefits consulting, and industry-specific specialty lines such as marine, energy and construction.

