Niv Dagan Purchases 370,000 Shares of Terra Uranium (ASX:T92) Stock

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92 – Get Free Report) insider Niv Dagan bought 370,000 shares of Terra Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$31,080.00.

Niv Dagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Niv Dagan acquired 635,444 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$53,377.30.

On Thursday, February 12th, Niv Dagan bought 676,856 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,886.47.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Niv Dagan bought 263,124 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$12,629.95.

Terra Uranium Price Performance

About Terra Uranium

Terra Uranium Limited engages in the exploration and production of uranium projects in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the HawkRock, Pasfield Lake, and Parker Lake projects covering a total of 775 square kilometers located in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

