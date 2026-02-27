Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Grows By 550.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 330,666 shares, an increase of 550.3% from the January 29th total of 50,845 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZZ. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 1,269.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Trading Down 2.6%

AMZZ stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -408.62 and a beta of 2.66. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

