Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Insider Simon Retter Buys 883 Shares

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Retter purchased 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 per share, for a total transaction of £6,004.40.

Simon Retter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Simon Retter acquired 382 shares of Elixirr International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 per share, with a total value of £2,597.60.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Simon Retter bought 1,476 shares of Elixirr International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.52.

Elixirr International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of LON ELIX opened at GBX 680 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 785.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.63. Elixirr International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 560 and a 12-month high of GBX 905.63.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world.

Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we’ve grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that’s anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

