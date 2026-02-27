Vanguard Group Inc. Has $409.10 Million Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,562,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $409,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 13.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.10. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

