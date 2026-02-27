Phillip Carter Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Knosys (ASX:KNO) Stock

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Carter bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Knosys Limited, a software-as-a-service information technology company, develops and licenses computer software in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Knowledge IQ, a knowledge management solution; GreenOrbit, an intranet solution that delivers a digital workplace, which combines traditional intranet functionality with collaboration, social networking, and intelligent information distribution; and Libero, a library management solution. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

