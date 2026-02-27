Phillip Carter Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Knosys (ASX:KNO) Stock

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Carter bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00.
Knosys Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
About Knosys
