Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,967 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $391,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,448,000 after buying an additional 261,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 53.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 346,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 164,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $88.10 to $87.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.