Vanguard Group Inc. Has $354.17 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $354,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at $10,153,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nova by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 286,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 318,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Down 3.3%

NVMI opened at $441.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.82. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $507.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

