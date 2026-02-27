Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $121.55 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $121,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $770.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Zacks Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.