Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,503,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,483,000 after buying an additional 1,320,384 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 586,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after buying an additional 234,981 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 631,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,454 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,887,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 791,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

