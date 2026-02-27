Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Position Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 4.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

