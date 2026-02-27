Comparing Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and OraSure Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.81 billion 2.69 $412.00 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $115.02 million 1.92 -$19.50 million ($0.80) -3.85

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies.

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies -59.76% -16.03% -13.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Nephew SNATS and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 5 0 1 2.33 OraSure Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

