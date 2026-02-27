IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,217 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,184,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

IWY opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

