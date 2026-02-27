Haleon (LON:HLN) Posts Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Haleon Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 398.40 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 325.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 419.50. The stock has a market cap of £35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 382.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.97.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.83.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.