TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 121.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TXO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,766. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $683.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXO shares. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TXO Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXO

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.