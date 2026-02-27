Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:EPRF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
