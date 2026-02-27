Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJULGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:LJUL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJUL. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (LJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in July LJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

