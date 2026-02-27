Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.6150, with a volume of 18225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

