Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Robert Piconi Buys 7,500 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,090,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,294,570.25. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NRGV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Energy Vault by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.
The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.
