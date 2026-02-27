Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director James Christopher Hunt Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,776.80. The trade was a 15.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, James Christopher Hunt bought 10,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00.

On Friday, February 20th, James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 1,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $9,580.00.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,843. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $323.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.29). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,051,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 544,309 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,268,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 640,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

