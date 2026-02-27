JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of JBT Marel stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.85. 15,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -153.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. JBT Marel has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

