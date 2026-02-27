LeClair Wealth Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

LeClair Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $87,328.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,571.40. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock worth $5,711,242 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

