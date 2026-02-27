Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan Sells 4,572 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $198,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,365.76. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaidyanathan Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70.

Xometry Stock Down 5.9%

XMTR stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

Trending Headlines about Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xometry

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.