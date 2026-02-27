NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 175.70, a current ratio of 175.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 102.28%.The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

