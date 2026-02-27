Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Veracyte’s conference call:

Veracyte reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $141M (+19% YoY) , full?year revenue of $517M (+16%), adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.6%, and $412.9M cash on hand while reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $570M–$582M.

Core test momentum remains robust—Decipher volume grew ~21% in Q4 (?33% market penetration) and Afirma grew ~12% (?38% market share)—management expects sustained double?digit growth for these franchises.

Two major product launches are planned for 2026— TruMRD for muscle?invasive bladder cancer (1H) and Prosigna as a U.S. LDT (summer)—supported by completed studies (e.g., NIGHTINGALE enrollment) and ongoing clinical evidence generation.

Operational improvements—full transition to the v2 transcriptome lowered Afirma no?result rates and improved efficiency, helping testing gross margin (76.1%) and overall non?GAAP gross margin (75.1%).

Guidance excludes roughly $10M of prior?period collections recognized in 2025, Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be lower seasonally, and 2026 margin guidance (~25%) reflects planned incremental investments that could weigh on near?term profitability.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.91. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $60,717.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,188.63. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 13,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $621,941.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,792.64. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 54,385 shares of company stock worth $2,483,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

