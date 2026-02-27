Fifth Lane Capital LP Sells 81,480 Shares of SilverBox Corp IV $SBXD

Fifth Lane Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.15% of SilverBox Corp IV worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SilverBox Corp IV by 200.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the second quarter worth $110,000.

Get SilverBox Corp IV alerts:

SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

NYSE:SBXD opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. SilverBox Corp IV has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverBox Corp IV

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.

The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.