US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ookla fiber recognition bolsters AT&T’s growth narrative — Ookla’s fiber award is being cited by AT&T as validation that its fiber-first strategy wins in competitive footprints, supporting higher-margin broadband growth where fiber is deployed. This underpins longer-term revenue and ARPU upside. AT&T says Ookla fiber award validates strategy

Ookla fiber recognition bolsters AT&T’s growth narrative — Ookla’s fiber award is being cited by AT&T as validation that its fiber-first strategy wins in competitive footprints, supporting higher-margin broadband growth where fiber is deployed. This underpins longer-term revenue and ARPU upside. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined meaningfully in February — Short interest fell ~14% month-over-month to ~111.7M shares (about 1.6% of float), reducing one source of downward pressure and indicating some short-covering or reduced bearish conviction in the near term. No external link

Short interest declined meaningfully in February — Short interest fell ~14% month-over-month to ~111.7M shares (about 1.6% of float), reducing one source of downward pressure and indicating some short-covering or reduced bearish conviction in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Settlement with New York City pension funds removes litigation over a diversity disclosure proposal but forces a shareholder vote — AT&T agreed to let shareholders vote on disclosing workforce race/ethnicity/gender breakdown. The settlement removes a legal overhang but could lead to new disclosure requirements or governance scrutiny that investors will watch. AT&T settles New York City lawsuit over diversity proposal

Settlement with New York City pension funds removes litigation over a diversity disclosure proposal but forces a shareholder vote — AT&T agreed to let shareholders vote on disclosing workforce race/ethnicity/gender breakdown. The settlement removes a legal overhang but could lead to new disclosure requirements or governance scrutiny that investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Updated payout tied to a past data breach (~$177M) is a direct cash liability — Reports about a $177M payout related to a data breach add an incremental, one-time cash hit and headline risk, which can pressure sentiment while investors digest the earnings impact and timing of payment. AT&T settlement update: Payout for $177M data breach

Updated payout tied to a past data breach (~$177M) is a direct cash liability — Reports about a $177M payout related to a data breach add an incremental, one-time cash hit and headline risk, which can pressure sentiment while investors digest the earnings impact and timing of payment. Negative Sentiment: Technical & fundamental caution is prompting profit-taking — Market commentary highlights overbought follow-through after the late-January rally, a possible reversion toward the 50-day moving average, and mixed fundamentals (stagnant multi-year revenue growth, past dividend cut). That dynamic is likely amplifying short-term selling. No external link

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.