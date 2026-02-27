Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $65,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $641.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $669.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.05 and its 200-day moving average is $508.04.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

