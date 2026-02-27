US Bancorp DE Sells 40,476 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $68,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

