US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 378,807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

