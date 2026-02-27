Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,799,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.25% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $323,338,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jabil by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 180.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 103.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 453,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,544. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $272.80 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $281.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

