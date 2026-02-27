Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Rises By 147.9%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,097 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the January 29th total of 13,752 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FPA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0012 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPA. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

