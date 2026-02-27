Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.89 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Company press release

Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Analyst target updates

Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. CNBC: CEO comments

CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Reuters: China / supply notes

China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Negative Sentiment: Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Reuters: muted reaction

Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. WSJ: valuation/sentiment

Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. Negative Sentiment: Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Benzinga: competitive risk

Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Governance / liability flags: notable investor criticism (e.g., Michael Burry) around rising purchase obligations and heavy insider selling added caution for some holders. Finbold: Michael Burry concerns

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.