Short Interest in Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Grows By 141.1%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,981 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the January 29th total of 4,970 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Molten Ventures to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) is a London-based venture capital and growth equity firm specializing in technology investments across Europe. The company partners with early-stage and growth-stage enterprises, providing capital, strategic guidance and access to its global network of industry experts. Its investment focus spans software, fintech, healthtech, deep tech and consumer technology sectors, where it seeks to back teams with disruptive business models and high growth potential.

Since its founding in 2006—originally operating as Draper Esprit and rebranded to Molten Ventures in mid-2021—the firm has managed multiple EUR-denominated funds and participated in a broad range of financing rounds from seed through later-stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.