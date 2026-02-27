iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 143.7% in February

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,180 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the January 29th total of 4,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3118 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.