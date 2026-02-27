Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ) Short Interest Up 141.5% in February

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,995 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the January 29th total of 2,068 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF alerts:

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of RAYJ stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65. Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (RAYJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in Japanese stocks. The fund targets firms that are perceived to exhibit sustainable earnings growth and sector flexibility RAYJ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Rayliant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.